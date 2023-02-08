Hell is the official name of a town in Norway

Hell is the name of a delightful little town in Central Norway. It has a population of 1,500 and contrary to its name, it gets quite chilly in the winter (−25 °C).

The town's name has made it a tourist attraction, where people enjoy posing for photographs underneath the rail station sign that states "Hell — God's Expedition."

The town's name comes from the Old Norse word hellir, which translates to "overhang" or "cliff cave." It also translates to a modern Norwegian word that means "luck."

Due to this town's existence, "go to hell" has a double meaning.