How to pretend you're not high according to this comforting weed-mama

Allow a comforting mom presence to help you pretend you're not high AF when you have to go outside where all the normal people are. Every weed user needs to have this video in their back pocket. Alice Bradley, the former editor in chief of Lifehacker, offers practical tips such as how to take care of dry mouth, and red eyes, and how to behave in front of people who can't know you're stoned. She explains that If you're in doubt about how you're acting and looking, just tell everyone you have a cold. This woman's mystical yet familiar, mom-like presence is what makes her the perfect guide on navigating sticky situations involving the devil's lettuce.

