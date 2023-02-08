Lauren Boebert goes ballistic, shouting at former Twitter employees: "Who the hell do you think you are!?" (video)

Qongresswoman Lauren Boebert blew a gasket today when she turned the Hunter Biden laptop hearing into her own personal kangaroo court, screaming at and accusing former Twitter employees as if they were on trial.

"Did either of you approve the shadow banning of my account @Lauren Boebert? Yes or no?" she asked Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth, naturally focusing her interrogation on matters that concerned her rather than Hunter Biden.

But it didn't matter that the witness' answers were "no," and "not to the best of my recollection," because Boebert would only accept a guilty plea.

"So the answer is … Yes you did!" she shouted. "You silenced members of Congress from communicating with their constituents. You silenced me from communicating with the American people… Now who the hell do you think you are?!" (See video posted by The Recount, below.)

Boebert's scathing treatment of witnesses today was just part of the hearing's larger toxic atmosphere, which Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) described as "getting awfully close to witness intimidation," according to The Washington Post.

