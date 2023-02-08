Leopard picks the wrong animal to mess with when it tries to snag a baby porcupine (video)

A leopard spots a couple of baby porcupines and tries its hardest to catch at least one of them. But first the big hungry cat has to deal with the porcupette defense team — as in the porcupines' mom and dad. Well, after two intense minutes, in which the porcupines do an amazing, coordinated job fending off the predator, the leopard realizes fighting with protective parents is a losing battle. In the end the cat skulks off, but not before giving the field guide behind the camera – 31-year-old Mfundo Nyambi — a good long stare. (See video, posted by Latest Sightings, below.)

Via UPI

Front page thumbnail image: GRAEME DARYL MITCHLEY / shutterstock.com