Pick your nose (finger puppets)

They say, "You can pick your nose, and you can pick your friends but you can't pick your friend's nose." Perhaps you just need a prosthetic nose to itch that particular pick? The Nose Finger Puppet is from the wonderful weirdos at Archie McPhee, naturally, and available in light and dark skin tones ($2.50 each).

While some might say everyone has their own Nose Finger Puppet, we still see the need in polite society for a Nose Finger Puppet. You have so many finger puppets to choose from, but discerning customers pick the Nose Finger Puppet! This 2-1/2" tall, soft vinyl nose not only comes in two colors, but it also has two holes you can choose to put a finger in and dig around.