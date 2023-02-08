Side-by-side videos of Sen. Mike Lee show him loving and hating Medicare and Social Security

Sen. Mike Lee pulled a face of incredulity last night when President Biden said some Republicans want to get rid of Medicare and Social Security.

As you might expect there's a video of Lee saying that he wants to get rid of Medicare and Social Security.

In fact, abolishing Medicare and Social Security is the reason he ran for Senator, he says:

It will be my objective, to phase out Social Security, to pull it up by the roots and get rid of it. People who advise me politically always tell me that's dangerous and I tell them, "in that case is not worth my running." That's why I'm doing this, to get rid of that. Medicare and Medicaid are of the same sort and need to be pulled out.