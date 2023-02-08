This 7-cable charging doc will keep all of your devices powered up and it's only $55.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's nothing worse than a mess of cords on your nightstand in a desperate attempt to accommodate all of your electronic device chargers. This Charging Station for Multiple Devices Apple, 70W 7 Port USB C Charging Station with 30W PD Charger Port is only $55.99 and will keep all of your wires in order.

iPhones and iPads and Apple Watches, oh my! Nowadays, we rely heavily on technology to get us through the day, and with an abundance of devices comes multiple chargers. It's no secret that clutter causes anxiety and this seven-in-one charging dock is here to clean up your space and put your mind at ease.

The charging station comes in white, making it a stylish, aesthetically pleasing gadget that will function discreetly in any room. With its compact size, it fits perfectly on a desk, countertop, living room, or office. It has seven clear dividers to give it a more organized look as all your devices are powering up.

This super-fast charging station will charge phones to 50% in just 25 minutes—that's three times faster than your average wall charger. With short circuit protection, over-heat protection, and over-current protection, rest assured you can charge everything on one outlet and still have space for other things—like your favorite lamp!

This charger comes with seven cables, one type-c cable, two cables compatible with iPhones and iPads, two micro-USB cables, one USB-C to C cable, and one USB-C to lighting cable. Compatible with Apple and Android devices, you'll love being able to simultaneously charge laptops, tablets, phones, and more!

De-clutter your space with this Charging Station for Multiple Devices Apple, 70W 7 Port USB C Charging Station with 30W PD Charger Port for $55.99 (originally $102), or 45% off!

Prices subject to change.