Burt Bacharach, iconic songwriter of "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," RIP

Burt Bacharach—the legendary songwriter and musician who wrote "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and penned countless classic tracks for the likes of Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Dionne Warwick, and Tom Jones, has died. He was 94. From the New York Times:

A die-hard romantic whose mature style might be described as Wagnerian lounge music, Mr. Bacharach fused the chromatic harmonies and long, angular melodies of late-19th-century symphonic music with modern, bubbly pop orchestration, and embellished the resulting mixture with a staccato rhythmic drive. His effervescent compositions epitomized sophisticated hedonism to a generation of young adults only a few years older than the Beatles.