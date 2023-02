An enthusiastic pooch decided to compete in a high school running competition she never signed up for, and even though the good sport didn't win, she sure looked happy to be there. After all, "It's not about winning, it's about fun!" as the great SpongeBob once said. (See video, posted by TikToker and high school teacher moesleemah_abrahams, below.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Logtnest / shutterstock.com