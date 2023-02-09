Naveed Jamali, author of "How to Catch a Russian Spy," recently posted this great video montage of George Santos, set to the tune of Radiohead's Creep. The lyrics are perfect for Santos:
You're just like an angel
Your skin makes me cry
You float like a feather
In a beautiful world
I wish I was special
You're so fuckin' special
But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doin' here?
In the video, for the final line ("I don't belong here"), Jamali superimposes the words "You Don't Belong Here," sending a very clear message to George, one with which most rational folks—including Mitt Romney—agree wholeheartedly.