Naveed Jamali, author of "How to Catch a Russian Spy," recently posted this great video montage of George Santos, set to the tune of Radiohead's Creep. The lyrics are perfect for Santos:

You're just like an angel

Your skin makes me cry

You float like a feather

In a beautiful world

I wish I was special

You're so fuckin' special

But I'm a creep

I'm a weirdo

What the hell am I doin' here?