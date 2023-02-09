In LA this weekend? Come to the California International Antiquarian Book Fair

Carla and I are excited to go to the 55th California International Antiquarian Book Fair this weekend at the Pasadena Convention Center. It's taking place February 10-12, and it looks like there will be plenty of weird books to ogle and acquire.

Featured at the Fair: "What the Hell is Ukulele Literature?"

This exhibit will attempt to answer this question by featuring 170 years of books and ephemera dealing with the diminutive instrument from its little-known Madeiran roots to its current status as an international phenomenon. The ukulele has a long history of not being taken seriously: small, toy-like, and high-pitched, it has always been rife with comic possibilities. As the Cleveland Plain Dealer once observed: "The ukulele's unhipness seems to be one of the pillars on which our modern civilization is built." Yet it has drawn the attention of a surprising number of well-known authors including Rudyard Kipling, Jack London, Sinclair Lewis, P.G. Wodehouse, Agatha Christie, and Thomas Pynchon, among others.

From the press release: