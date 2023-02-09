It is unclear how JK Rowling's outspoken anti-trans politics will affect video game sales

People are playing Hogwart's Legacy. It has been very popular on Twitch. The long-running debate about appreciating art while knowing an artist is a dirtbag continues. I know that nothing Harry Potter will ever be purchased, in my household, again.

NY Times:

"If you purchase this game — if you praise its qualities and encourage others to 'support the developers' or 'treat yourself to a guilty pleasure' — you are making a choice that will harm the transgender community," Percy Ranson wrote for GamesHub, an Australian gaming news site, noting that they are transgender.

Rowling has continued to opine on transgender issues since her 2020 essay. Last month, she posted a tweet likening a meme in which a character holding a gun threatens a TERF, or trans-exclusionary radical feminist, to an illustration of a 20th-century suffragist being tortured. She also rallied in opposition to Scottish legislation intending to make it easier for people to legally change their gender.