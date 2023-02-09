Garfield County champion sneerer Laureen Boebert should stick to pulling faces at the Denver Stock Show instead of spreading garbage facts about garbage polls.

She tweeted:

71% of Americans believe accurate reporting of Hunter Biden's laptop would have changed the 2020 election outcome. This isn't some nothing story. This coverup altered the history of our nation forever.

Let's translate this from Boboese into English:

71% of 437 adults in the United States believe accurate reporting of Hunter Biden's laptop would have changed the 2020 election outcome, even though news about it was all over the Internet. This is a nothing story to the vast majority Americans who don't care about Hunter Biden's laptop. This phony coverup is the GOP's desperate attempt to recover from the damage they suffered in the 2022 election

From The New York Post:

The poll results, published Wednesday, are based on responses from 437 adults who said they were following the laptop story "very" or "somewhat" closely when they were surveyed online earlier this month, according to the TIPP.