Listen to a firsthand account of hobo life in new "City of the Rails" podcast

City of the Rails is a new podcast from Journalist Danelle Morton whose daughter "Ruby" left home to ride freight trains after graduating from high school. She goes searching for her child and ends up documenting a slice of American life few will ever know personally. It's five episodes in and new ones drop every Wednesday. (Fritinancy via Kottke)

When journalist Danelle Morton's daughter skips town to hop trains, she follows her into the train yard, and across America. Join Danelle as she travels the country to understand what drew her daughter into the hidden world of the railroads. Her guides are the rail cops, train engineers, and hobos she meets along the way, each of them with their own extraordinary tales of the beauty and brutality of the rails. A mother/daughter story unfolds across a landscape of vast open spaces and filthy backstreets, as Morton learns how railroads shaped the modern world – from creating our time zones and QR codes, to the first lobbyists and unions. The story of the rails is the story of America, and through 10 episodes, Morton reckons with our history, and her family history, as she tries what she can to bring her daughter home.