Attorney and gun evangelist Leandro Mathias de Novaes, 40, accompanied his mother for an MRI at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil. He was carrying a firearm and apparently ignored instructions to remove metal objects before entering the room with the MRI machine.

According to The Independent, the magnetic field generated by the MRI pulled the gun from de Novaes's waistband and caused it to fire. The bullet hit him in the stomach and he eventually died from the injury.