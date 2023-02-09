Save over 30% off an Apple Mac Mini for all your computing needs

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

When someone says the words "desktop computer," you likely instantly think of a computer tower that chews up half of your desk space. Newsflash – it's 2023, oldster. Now, your desktop computer is not only small enough to sit unobtrusively on your desk, but you don't even need a desk.

In fact, you can hook this Apple Mac Mini up to most living room TVs to turn that big screen into a powerful new work and online connectivity station for streaming, web browsing, and more.

After a few years out of service, Apple brought back the Mac Mini with this 2018 model, a freshly overhauled, significantly powered-up version from its previous iteration.

In a compact frame less than 8 inches across, this Mini boasts loads of computing power, featuring a beefy 3.2GHz six-core Intel Core i7 processor that can handle multiple apps and operations running at once with no problem.

Sporting 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB hard drive, the Mini can be a productivity beast anywhere you choose to use it. Along with full WiFi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity, the Mac Mini also comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and two HDMI ports for syncing to almost any monitor or peripheral you need.

Even the always reliable PCMag said this Mac Mini "delivers more core-processing, storage, and memory potential than ever."

For those looking for a more affordable way to feed their macOS needs, the Mini is a perfect blend of functionality, versatility, and just plain sound economics. Regularly almost $1,100, this Apple Mac Mini is now on sale at just $749.99, a savings of over 30% off.

