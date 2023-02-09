Steve Bannon is top liar of all talk show hosts, according to study — and he couldn't be more proud

From the idea that "there are no conspiracies" to bogus Covid cures to election fraud claims, it's no exaggeration to say Steve Bannon peddles lies and misinformation on his War Room podcast. In fact, a study released yesterday by the Brookings Institution finds Bannon to be the fibbing champ of all political talk show hosts, even outscoring Glenn Beck and Charlie Kirk.

As former chief strategist to twice-impeached Donald Trump, his storytelling success should come as no surprise, but still, the proud con artist couldn't be more pleased with himself, saying "the Brookings report was a 'badge of honor,'" according to The New York Times.

From NYT: