These 24" bolt cutters get the job done

I needed to pop a Master Lock off my garden shed today. These WorkPro 24" chrome vanadium steel-bladed bolt cutters did the job.

I have been beating myself up for days. I have not lost a set of keys in years. The only key I didn't have duplicates of, naturally, was an aged padlock I had just placed on a garden shed knowing I had only one key. I am convinced it was this bad choice that caused me to lose a cool keychain I've had for nearly 20 years, and to require a set of bolt cutters.

These bolt cutters got me back into my shed. I was easily able to pop the shackle on a Master Lock #3, the effort level was minimal and I am not exactly "strong."

WORKPRO Bolt Cutter, 24-Inch, Chrome Vanadium Steel Blade for Cutting Pad Locks, Soft metal,Rivets and Chain, Bi-Material Handle with Soft Rubber Grip via Amazon

