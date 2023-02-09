Venice Beach hotel's graffiti-themed room declares them territory of a local street gang

Much of the graffiti in this Venice Beach, California "DogTown" themed hotel room has been created to mask the territoriality and body shaming that predominated the beachside Santa Monica/Venice community during my youth. Missing is "Locals Only," "Val Go Home," and "No Fat Chicks" but a tribute to a hardcore Mexican mafia-related gang, the Venice Trece Westside Locos, can be found in the top left.

Perhaps not the edgy tribute to the Lords of Dogtown the Venice hotel intended.

The Jim Muir call-out is nice.