Stoked by Bram Stoker's Dracula (1897), the vampire archetype burned through popular consciousness and continues to scare, fascinate, and arouse us to this day. In this video, Lydia Caston and Ruth Hibbard, curators at London's esteemed Victoria and Albert Museum, show us objects from the museum's "Prints, Posters, Photography and Drawings collections to reveal Dracula's haunting presence and lasting influence as a symbol of death, decay, degeneration and contagion."

(via Daily Grail)