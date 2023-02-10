Anna Paulina LunaI is the new George Santos

GOP hero George Santos has many aliases: Kitara Ravache, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zabrovsky.

Could it be that he is also posing as a freshman GOP representative from Florida going by the name of Anna Paulina LunaI? Today's Washington Post investigates the shapeshifting MAGA congresswoman from Florida who appears to share Santos' affinity for lies and aliases.

According to the article, Luna, the first Mexican American woman to represent Florida in Congress, changed her last name from Mayerhofer to Luna and ran as a Republican. She worked for Charlie Kirk's right-wing Turning Point USA organization. Her past as a hardline conservative, practitioner of Judaism, and child of poverty, as she describes it, has been questioned by many people who knew her before she ran for office.

The article describes a number of Santos-style behaviors and statements:

"Her roommate in Missouri had no recollection of the "home invasion" Luna detailed, describing instead a break-in at their shared apartment when they were not home, an incident confirmed by police records."

"'She would really change who she was based on what fit the situation best at the time,' said the roommate, Brittany Brooks, who lived with Luna for six months and was a close friend during her military service."

"Monica Luna said she was the only source of meaningful financial support for the family and had to rely on welfare assistance for periods of time…" … "Other relatives have different recollections, saying Luna and her mother were supported by an extended family."

"Luna's biography on her campaign website says that throughout her childhood and teenage years, her father 'spent time in and out of incarceration,' and that her communication with him during this time was 'through letters to jail and collect calls.'" … "The Post was not able to locate any public records of felony charges or prison sentences for George Mayerhofer in California, where Luna lived at the time. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections said they had no records that he served time in state facilities."

"When Luna first registered to vote in Okaloosa County, Fla., in 2015, she identified herself as 'White, not of Hispanic origin.' But she marked her ethnicity as Hispanic when she updated her registration in 2019."

"Luna also stated on the campaign trail and in an interview with Jewish Insider in November that while she identifies as Christian, she was 'raised as a Messianic Jew by her father.'" … "However, three members of Luna's extended family said that her father was Catholic, and that they were not aware of him practicing any form of Judaism while Luna was growing up."

There's more, but you get the idea. You gotta hand it to George. He's the first Congressperson to represent two states at the same time. That'll go down in the history books!