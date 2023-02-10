Bay Area hip-hop archive opens in Oakland library

Hip-hop history is getting its due in Oakland, California. Last Friday, the African American Museum and Library at Oakland unveiled an archival collection that pays tribute to Bay Area hip-hop people and places, a first of its kind. It's open to the public as a "white glove" collection which simply means an appointment is necessary and visitors must wear protective gloves to "maintain the physical integrity of the archive."

The Oaklandside was at the opening ceremony and reports:

Leading the archiving effort is Torman Jahi, an artist, exhibit curator, and the founder of Microphone Mechanics. He told The Oaklandside prior to the ceremony that the project's mission is not only to archive historical artifacts but "to preserve, protect, and highlight the Bay Area artists, activists, educators, and culture-keepers who have made a significant contribution to the Bay Area."

The event inducted the following 15 honorees. The Oaklandside:

Visit: 659 14th Street, Oakland, California