Brands bail on Twitter as Musk's pro-hate policy takes hold

Apparently, Musk's masterful plan to woo advertisers by re-platforming Nazis, racists, and homophobes isn't working as well as he expected. CNN reports that "625 of the top 1,000 Twitter advertisers, including major brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Jeep, Wells Fargo and Merck, had pulled their ad dollars as of January."

The article goes on to say "monthly revenue from Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers plummeted by more than 60% from October through January 25, from around $127 million to just over $48 million."

Musk was also hoping to boost revenue through his pay-for-a-checkmark program, but it turns out not very many incels were able to convince their moms to shell out $7 a month to subscribe. So far only 180,000 people out of 450 million monthly active users are subscribers to Twitter Blue.

But don't be sad, Musk's sycophantic followers will tell you these are just the opening moves in Musk's brilliant game of 3D chess.