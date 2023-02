GOP boss Marjorie Taylor Greene is furious that President Biden didn't grab his AR-15 and blast that big white balloon out of the sky sooner, because, as the sharp Qongresswoman puts it, "They had no idea what that spy balloon contained – it could have contained a bio-weapon, it could have delivered an EMP attack, a nuclear bomb …" Exactly. MAGA logic at its finest.

(See video, posted by Patriot Takes, below.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene said the military "failed" because "they didn't work very hard to get Joe Biden to shoot that balloon down" while also warning it could have contained a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/pwnEyBk0qO — PatriotTakes πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@patriottakes) February 10, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com