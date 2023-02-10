NIMBY proposes using disabled people as a shield against the "poor"

NIMBY-ism may have been born in New Hampshire and Michigan, but Northern California has perfected it. Under State law, Hillsborough, California needs to provide a number of "low-income" housing units, where "low-income" is largely based on the average income of the city's taxpayers. In Hillsborough, that identifies a family of four living off $87,000 a year.

Two parents, two kids. $87k/year. Do not want them.

A speaker at their city council meeting identifies these folks as sources of crime and that they'll need parking, he further suggests that his shield of disabled people is the answer. Apparently disabled people don't do crime and do not impact property value.

