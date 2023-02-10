The ridiculously space age instrument panel on the 1961 Chrysler Imperial

When I was a teen, my Florida-retired granddad had a 1961 Chrysler Imperial. This was in the late 60s and his '61 Imperial might as well have been moments from the showroom floor. He adored that car and spent much of his time waxing it, buffing it, and monkeying around with the engine.

The entire car was cool, but I was obsessed with the instrument panel, with its push-button transmission, gleaming chrome buttons and switches, and its square steering wheel. To me, it was like he and I were tooling around in a Buck Rogers spaceship.

In this Rare Classic Cars & Automotive History video, they talk about the 1960s Imperials with an emphasis on the '61 and its insane Atomic Age interior.