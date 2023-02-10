Watch epic Nextdoor chat about a lizard on the loose, amusingly reenacted on Jimmy Kimmel (video)

The Nextdoor app can get bit mundane when all you hear about is car break-ins, home invasions, and raging political feuds. But it's breaking news like the real-life missing-lizard investigation — a long-winded saga about the unknown whereabouts of a "large lizard" on the loose, last seen near someone's mailbox slot — that makes me think I should give the neighborhood app another try. Watch Jimmy Kimmel Live's all-star reenactment of the dramatic incident below.

Front page thumbnail image: yournameonstones / shutterstock.com