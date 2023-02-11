DONKS is a short animation by artist Felix Colgrave

DONKS, by artist Felix Colgrave, features creatures and objects existing somewhere between the abstract and the figurative. I love how Colgrave relies heavily on sound to give each character and scene a distinct personality. I also love how the creatures and objects in this film are composed of hodgepodge shapes and objects that one wouldn't expect to see combined together. I could sit here and watch an entire feature length film of the DONKS universe.

Form Youtube:

"An exploration of ocean plastic, avatars and adaptive bottom feeders. The musical!

Also an experiment in pre-rendered graphics.

The name comes from a box of miscellaneous plastic objects my child has. Things that are not categorically blocks or figurines or anything describable. I referred to them as "gonks", which was pronounced by my then-2-year-old as "donks". This film was me making my own set of donks, and building silly things out of them.

Made by myself over 16 months, at WOMBOT @wombotstudio (a new studio, which is me and my wife, in our garage)

Funded by a lot of very lovely people on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/felixcolgrave/"