Fantastic interview with cyberculture iconoclast R.U. Sirius

Our good friend and colleague, R.U. Sirius, spends an hour talking with Tim Ventura about his countercultural, neo-psychedelic origins, the early days of cyberculture and his magazine, Mondo 2000, the current dystopian state of online culture, and the progressive corruption and dilution of nearly everything that used to be revolutionary about the internet.



It's really inspiring and eye-opening to hear someone like R.U., with his crazy-wide breadth of life experiences and intellectual prowess, to be interviewed in detail for an hour and allowed to reel out many stories and insights.