Hyper-realistic silicone accessories resemble human flesh

These hyper realistic human-like flesh accessories move around as if they have minds of their own. They're designed by Doooo and made from silicon and resin by Studio JUR in japan. These pieces would make incredible art pieces on their own, but they are actually functional.

The mouth sculpture is a coin purse, the nose can be used as a shot glass, the fingers double as stamps, and the blinking eyes are dice. There's also a wild looking phone case and charger that look just like human flesh (1:06). I'd love to see people's reactions in public when someone reaches into their realistic mouth purse to pull out some change.