Hot off the heels of Nintendo's recent Nintendo Direct showcase, rumors about a State of Play —Sony's equivalent gaming presentation—have begun to swirl. Reputable gaming insider Jeff Grubb let slip that a State of Play may be coming as soon as next month. What could possibly be revealed is still a mystery, however. What do you think? More VR? A God of War: Ragnarok followup? Finally remastering Bloodborne? It still remains to be seen, but I'm counting down the days with bated breath.