This charging station can give up to four of your devices a quick zap at the same time

Look, we know that throwing your phone into the ocean, heading to a remote island, and never seeing another human face again sounds incredibly appealing, but it's surprisingly unreasonable. Instead, you rely on doing things like checking your email every 45 seconds to make sure no one at the office is mad at you (spoiler alert: they're not). If you're someone that constantly forgets to give your devices a good zap before you leave the house, it might be helpful to condense all of your wires into one handy tool.

If you're always jumbled and never truly prepared, this 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station on sale for $35.99 is a great way to have your devices up and running zippy fast while still being both tidy and sloppy as we know and love you.

Here's an incredible way to tidy your living space like a boss. Great for those of us who lack outlet space and the patience to do anything about it, It includes four ports for all of your devices that keep you going. This way everything will be ready to roll even when you want to throw it all out of the window and become one with your bed for the rest of eternity. With capabilities to charge your iPhone, tablet, smartwatch, and Airpods, you'll be on your way in no time with the insurance that nothing is going to fall flat midway through your day.

Among even more bells and whistles, it's got a ton of great features including heat protection technology, LED indicator lights to show when your device is correctly aligned, and a 9V/3-4A power rating input. All of these sick features encompassed make this the perfect little ditty for anyone who needs to continue their work momentum without losing charge.

Get the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $35.99 (Reg. $49).

