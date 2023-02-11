Video: man who owns Native American Galleries mocks Native Americans

Cody Blackbird recently posted this video of Gilbert Ortega, Jr.—who owns a chain of stores that he calls "Native American Galleries"—mocking Native American dancers and singers who recently filmed a Super Bowl special for ESPN in Old Town Scottsdale. Blackbird included the following text with his video:

This kind of blatant racism can't go on. TikTok do your thing. Call the city of Scottsdale, call the Scottsdale Police department and DEMAND that Gilbert Ortega Jr be charged with a hate crime.

In addition to mocking the performers, he also hurls a bunch of racist slurs their way. And yes, you read that right—he owns a store that sells Native American art. Yes, he actually makes a living selling the culture he is literally mocking in this video. If that isn't modern day colonialism, I don't know what is!