Watch Maxine the Corgi slay at her JCPenney photo shoot

Meet this adorable Corgi named Maxine, who absolutely loves posing for photos. She's a natural beauty, and the camera simply loves her. She lives in New York City with her dad, Bryan Reisberg, who also runs her Instagram account, which documents Maxine's fabulous life. Bryan recently decided that he and Maxine should get professional portraits done, so they headed to the mall and straight to the JCPenney photo studio. They were lucky enough to work with Monica, the JCPenney photographer, who is absolutely brilliant at her job. Maxine and Bryan seemed to have the most awesome time, and the finished portraits are simply amazing. Enjoy!