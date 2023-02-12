Feel the heat as YouTubers Tom Scott and Gavin Free brave the spiciest pepper sauces from Hot Ones

If you're a fan of the Hot Ones show (where celebrities try and answer questions while being overwhelmed by some of the hottest pepper sauces in the world) you've probably wondered how you would fare. Like me, you may have also gone to their website, browsed the sauces from the show, and thought about buying some.

On this Tom Scott Plus episode YouTubers Tom Scott and Gavin Free (The Slowmo Guys) try ten sauces that have appeared on the show, including the widely dreaded Da Bomb.

In the end, they tolerate most of them pretty well, except for Da Bomb and the final Last Dab Apollo.