List of video game product placement examples

Every so often, a game designer gets the bright idea to score a little more development capital by partnering with a real-life brand to put advertisements in their game. Sometimes, this is unintentionally hilarious, like Nathan Drake endorsing Subway, and sometimes it's downright bizarre, like Norman Reedus downing Monster Energy by the gallon in Death Stranding. This list covers both the subtle and the not-so-subtle in an amusing walk down memory lane. Remember the time Mario drove a Mercedes? Me neither, although I think that's just because I subconsciously scrubbed it from my memory.