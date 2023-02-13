Elon Musk begging users to like advertiser's tweets

Elon Musk, facing pressure from a mass advertiser exodus, is begging his incel fanbase to engage with remaining advertisers, like Hyundai USA.

"Press the heart," Musk pleaded in a comment to a Hyundai tweet.

As Forbes wrote, "It was the latest sign that Musk may be out of ideas on how to make Twitter profitable."

Hundreds of Musk's nearly 129 million followers dutifully pressed the heart button, with some even recording videos of themselves doing it, but the ad's engagement was still miniscule relative to Musk's reach. The ad had been viewed just 53,000 times, according to the view count on the platform, with just 2,550 likes at the time of this writing. Oddly enough, Musk's tweet to "press the heart" currently has more likes (3,077) than the ad he was trying to promote.