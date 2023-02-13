Florida high school coach arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old student

A Florida high school football coach was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old student after striking up an "ongoing sexual relationship" with the minor in early January.

The 42-year-old coach and gym teacher, Arin Hankerd, was charged with two counts of molestation on a minor between the ages of 12 and 16, according to Yahoo!, as well as "traveling to meet a minor, lewd behavior with a minor and other charges." Soon after his arrest the gentleman resigned from his job at Atlantic High School, where he had worked for two years, from the comfort of his Volusia County Jail cell.

From Yahoo!: