Knives Out but with Muppets

A Muppets caper with Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc as its sleuth? Yes, please, and thank you! Unfortunately, Rainbow Connection: A Benoit Blanc Mystery isn't a real film, it's just a mashup trailer imagined by Nerdist. Enjoy it anyway. (via Kottke)

Benoit Blanc is back to solve his latest mystery along with a new ensemble of celebrities, the Muppets! This time, Blanc must discover who stole the fabulous Baseball Diamond from Lady Holiday, but only if he can keep up with Kermit and the gang! Who among these felt covered fiends has sticky fingers? Find out in Rainbow Connection – A Benoit Blanc Mystery!