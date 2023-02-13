Near-naked fan streaks across PGA golf course before belly-flopping into pond (video)

A gentleman sporting a mullet spiced up a PGA golf tournament in Scottsdale over the weekend when he stripped down to his snuggy undies and led police across the greenery before performing an impressive spread-eagle belly-flop into a pond. (See first video below, posted by @Eric Sorenson.)

He then swam quite a distance across the water (see second video below, posted by @Eric Cohen) before police caught up to him, ending the amusing shenanigans with an arrest. The humorless officers charged the streaker with "trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey orders from a law enforcement officer," according to Mediaite.

Looks like the PGA's Waste[d] Management Open — "where spectators start to drink at 9:00 am and continue as the day goes on" — is affectionally dubbed "The Greatest Show on Grass" for good reason.