Texas woman who read in major newspapers that she died disagrees: "I am alive"

A 39-year-old therapist in Austin might need some therapy herself after reading in several newspapers that she had died. Especially since the source of the falsehood sprang from her own parents.

Alicia Rowe found out she was dead after Googling her parents, who she hadn't spoken to in six years. Her parents were being sued by their homeowners association for feeding ducks, which was against the HOA rules, but Rowe's mother said feeding the birds was a therapeutic way to cope with "losing" her only child – Alicia.

After the Daily Mail first ran the story last July, many other publications — including The Washington Post, USA Today, and Business Insider — picked up on the story and ran with it, interpreting "losing" their daughter the way most would interpret it: their daughter had died. But Rowe disagrees, arguing, "The message is just that, like, I am alive."

From The Washington Post: