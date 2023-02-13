The City of San Diego has a weird way of saying "Thank You"

A local guy with a good heart and a willingness to work hard saw that the stairs to a favorite local surf spot were really needing attention. Having notified the city and seen no action for over two years, this resident took it upon himself to sand and repaint the stairs. Everyone who sees the work is grateful and impressed, even the newscasters are baffled at the City's response of "he needed a permit." What permits do they issue for repairing city property the city won't repair?

Image: YouTube/screen shot