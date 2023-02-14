Banksy's Valentine's Day public artwork partially removed due to safety hazard

Just hours after Banksy's "Valentine's Day mascara" artwork appeared this morning in Margate, England, officials removed part of it. The piece, about domestic violence against women, features a 1950s-style illustration of a "housewife" with a black eye and missing tooth dumping her husband into a real freezer. Local officials removed the freezer as it was deemed a safety hazard. From The Guardian:

The council said it would return "once it has been made safe".

A statement read: "A fridge freezer which is believed to have been part of the installation has been removed by council operatives on the grounds of safety as it was on public land."

It added: "We will be contacting the owner of the property to discuss the options to preserve the artwork for the district."