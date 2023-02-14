Culver City, California considers criminalizing homelessness

Culver City, California, a five-mile city in the urban sprawl that is Los Angeles County's "westside" is considering banning the tents and makeshift structures that unhoused people use to provide themselves shelter. Doing this, they believe, will force people into publicly provided programs to help house them. As the programs are available now, and these unhoused people aren't using them, I am not sure taking their tents away and giving them a ticket will suddenly create the enthusiasm Culver City is looking for.

The program, as proposed, would not go into place until more housing is made available.

ABC7: