Death, Taxes and Jackbox Games' Party Packs

The video game industry may be a bit hit or miss these days, but at least one thing will always be true: Jackbox Games will always be churning out their Party Packs with worrying regularity. Case in point: Party Pack 10 was just announced, making me and many other games around the world blink, step back and think "wait, there have been ten of these things already?" Still the Party Packs have been a mainstay at… well, parties… since their debut in 2015, proving invaluable to bored college students and bored young adults alike. For my money, though, none of the party games they come up with can ever top the totally badass (and completely hilarious) robot rap-battling minigame in Party Pack 5.