Documentary about 'art heist' instigator Matt Adam's guerrilla game

Los Angeles artist and street photographer Matt Adam is behind Unwrap & Steal, an art-and-seek game that gives people the opportunity to pull off a "real-life art heist." He gift wraps pieces he's made, hangs them in public, and then leaves clues on his socials so they can be found and "stolen." So far, his art has been nicked from locations in Los Angeles, but he plans on bringing the heist worldwide. This week, an eponymous documentary about Adam and his guerrilla-style game was released. Good stuff!