Human body in creek found by father and child… wasn't that

A father and child were playing by a creek in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania when their ball rolled into the water. After climbing down to retrieve it they spotted a black plastic bag. Inside the bag, they found what appeared to be human remains. Turns out, it wasn't that. But the reality is still pretty darn creepy. From PA Homepage:

At the scene, police say a black plastic bag with an "extremely lifelike" human foot sticking out of it was discovered. The foot was said to be highly detailed, complete with a French manicure.

The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where, upon opening the bag, the remains in question were determined to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.