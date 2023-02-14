Illumination created a working hotline and website for Mario and Luigi's plumbing company

Illumination's upcoming The Super Mario Bros. movie has been a source of controversy since its announcement. Diehard Nintendo fans have clamored for a new Super Mario movie since the early 90s. Although the Bob Hoskins classic Super Mario Bros. has since become a cult classic, the film's commercial and critical failure kept Nintendo away from Hollywood for 30 years. After enduring a lengthy drought, fans of Nintendo's beloved mascot were greatly dismayed by Illumination's decision to cast Chris Pratt as Mario.

Pratt's ill-fitting status as the movie's lead caused fans to question how faithful the film would be to the source material. Were the staff at Illumination really fans of Mario and all of his lore? In the video linked above, you can check out a hilarious excerpt from The Super Mario Bros. movie that features an ad for Mario and Luigi's plumbing service. In addition to the video boasting the theme from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the phone number and website shown in the video are both operational.