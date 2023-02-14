In praise of the office baboons

I'm sure you've seen, and likely shared, those GIFs of baboons sitting in office chairs, doing office things like talking on the phone and hurling laptops off desks in frustration? They are still some of my favorite GIFs to use, as they so perfectly capture how I often feel when trying to write, or edit, or grade, or catch up on email, or just generally live my life. If you've ever wondered what their origin story was, this video is for you! The original footage of the baboons was created by G. K. and Vikki Hart, who live in San Francisco and own a company that creates stock images and videos. Vox explains:

They filmed the baboons in 2003 and never imagined that they would later become an internet phenomenon. But it was probably inevitable — there's something about these specific animals in this specific setting that provides a perfect canvas for observational humor.