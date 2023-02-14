Led Zeppelin and NWA mashed up into "a whole lotta love straight outta Compton."

When Run-D.M.C. collaborated with Aerosmith on a version of "Walk this Way" in 1986, popular music took a turn, a shift, a transition, a movement. Live sampling mash-ups across genres, which is just Jazz Transatlantic Africa.

The Instagram of DJ Joe Zahn / Mr. Wired Up offers a sensationally familiar and joltingly smashing head-nodding mash-up of NWA and Led Zeppelin. Though it may seem unlikely that Arabian Prince, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, DJ Yella, and MC Ren anticipated a collab with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones, I'm not going to stake out that position. I feel like there is more to come.